Guj: Leopard mauls man to death in Junagadh forest

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:01 IST
A man was killed in a suspected leopard attack at a village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official from the forest department said on Saturday. This is the second such incident in the village in the last one week, after a priest was similarly dragged into the forest by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, the official said.

"Prima facie, it seems like the man was mauled to death by a leopard. We had placed two cages to trap the animal after a similar incident was reported in the area under Dungar (north) forest range last week," said chief conservator of Forests (Junagadh Circle) S K Srivastava. However, the leopard could not be trapped and officials caught hold of a lion instead, he said, adding that more traps will be placed in the area.

The body of Omkar Giri (55) was recovered from some bushes at a distance of around 200 metres from the temple where he was sleeping, another official said. Further investigations were underway, he added.

