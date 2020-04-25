Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of army's 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmir's Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian Army in the afternoon today.

Last month, in a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces, a terrorist hideout was destroyed in Awantipora city of Pulwama district. Incriminating materials including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the hideout. (ANI)