Maha yet to take call on opening of shops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:22 IST
The Maharashtra government is yet to decide whether shops be allowed to remain open in view of the amended guidelines issued by the Central government. An official said on Saturday that the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night was under an "active consideration" of the state government.

"This is issued by the Government of India. Not yet accepted by us," he told PTI. The MHA order stated that "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown".

The ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50 per cent of strength. However, single and multi-brands shall continue to remain closed in these areas also.

In the guidelines issued on April 17, the Maharashtra government allowed resumption of industrial activities, especially in the manufacturing sector in the non-containment zones. However, this relaxation was withdrawn on April 21 for Mumbai and Pune regions, which have reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government later allowed pre-monsoon and works related to Metro trains in these regions. In an order issued earlier this week, the state government allowed shops selling electric fans to remain open.

It also allowed services of bedside attendants and care givers for senior citizens. Similarly food processing mills such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills etc. were allowed to start operations on conditions of restricted staff and adherence to the lockdown norms.

