Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow local staff meet Nepalese counterparts in border areas to protect tigers: NTCA to UP, U'khand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:38 IST
Allow local staff meet Nepalese counterparts in border areas to protect tigers: NTCA to UP, U'khand

Stepping up efforts to protect tigers in reserves on the border with Nepal, India's apex tiger conservation body on Saturday asked Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to authorise local officials to cross the boundary and hold meetings with the neighbouring country's officials to boost big cat safety. In a letter to chief wildlife wardens of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sought authorisation to the states' local officials to coordinate regular meetings for tiger protection in transboundary landscape such as Corbett/Pilibhit tiger reserves in Uttarakhand and Dudhwa tiger reserve in UP which share boundaries with Nepal's Suklaphanta National Park and and Bardia National Park respectively.

The NTCA directed the states to issue authorisation, just like Bihar which has already given permission to its officials to attend coordination meetings in bordering Chitwan National Park of Nepal. "The Corbett/Pilibhit tiger reserves and Suklaphanta National Park in Nepal, and Dudhwa tiger reserve and Bardia National Park in Nepal share common boundaries and constitute an important transboundary tiger landscape.  "Therefore, it is advised that similar authorisation is issued by the respective state government of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to enable the local officials/staff from both the countries to have regular coordination meetings/visits for strengthening protection and enforcement in the transboundary area," NTCA Deputy Inspector General Nishant Verma said in the letter.

In an office memorandum, Verma said an Indian delegation headed by ADG (Project Tiger) and MS (NTCA) visited Chitwan and Parsa National Park of Nepal and held meetings with the Secretary, Ministry of Environment and the Director General of the Department of National Park and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC), Government of Nepal.  "During the meeting, it was apprised that the Nepal government has already authorised local officers to attend transboundary coordination meetings with the local management of bordering tiger reserves of India. Similarly, the Bihar government has also allowed local officers to attend coordination meetings in bordering Chitwan National Park of Nepal," he said. Speaking to PTI, Verma said, "This facilitation by the state government is vital as it will help in sharing of information between both countries to enhance tiger protection from criminals and poachers. "India's tiger reserves share a boundary with national parks of Nepal. Like Bihar, we want UP and Uttarakhand to give such permissions so that there can be sharing of information between them. We want the meetings to be eased out and enhance protection of tigers, share information about criminals/poachers. The authorisation will help officials visit Nepal and share information regarding wildlife crime and both the countries can adapt each other's good management practices," he said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...

Poland to reopen outdoor playgrounds as it eases sports curbs

Poland plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and will allow top league football matches to be played at the end of next month, as part of an easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Poland started r...

IMCT chief writes to West Bengal CS, shares concerns with regard to quarantine centres, surveillance zones

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary CS Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones. In the...

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deaths

Spains daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeksThe figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020