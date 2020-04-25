Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:36 IST
Maha: 96 police personnel found coronavirus positive so far

A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have been infected by coronavirus during the lockdown period so far as on Saturday, an official said. "96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra till now," he said.

Of them, three police officers and four policemen recovered from infection and discharged from hospitals, he added. The official said 69,374 offences have been registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for lockdown violations and 14,955 people have been arrested in this connection.

"We have registered 147 offences for assault on police personnel and arrested 477 people. A total of 602 people who violated quarantine norms were traced during this period and have been re-isolated," the official said. He said 1,084 cases of illegal transportation were registered and 47,168 vehicles were seized, and fines to the tune of Rs 2.63 crore were imposed, he informed.

A total of 77,670 calls related to coronavirus queries were handled at the district and city control rooms, he said. The three-week-long nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 24 night. It was later extended till May 3.

