BSF provides essentials to hundreds of poor families in J-K

The Border Security Force on Saturday provided ration and other essentials to over 500 poor families along the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts, officials said

The border guarding force also reached out to migrant labourers stranded at various parts of the border area due to the lockdown, they said. "BSF is not only guarding the borders but also regularly carrying out such types of civic action programmes to help needy persons in the border areas," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said

Jamwal, along with Deputy Inspector General Sukhdev Raj and other officers, distributed essentials to the needy in Samba. He said "the civic action programme was carried out jointly by different units of BSF for the benefit of the local population and the migrant labourers".