Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:25 IST
Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centre's latest order regarding reopening of shops.

"We will get more clarity after a video conference with the Prime Minister on Monday," he said "We haven't taken any decision on the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs as yet. But there will be no further relaxation in lockdown rules till May 3," the minister added. The issue of sending migrant labourers back to their native places will also be taken up during the meeting with the prime minister, Tope said.

Stating that economic activities need to start, he said the Maharashtra government was of the opinion that businesses can resume in green zones with borders of these areas sealed and industrial activity allowed inside. Whether or not to extend lockdown in red zones (which have large number of coronavirus cases) such as Mumbai and Pune regions will be taken later, he said.

"It has to be seen if only containment areas in red zones should be sealed or the entire zone should be under lockdown. Decision will be taken after thorough deliberations," the minister added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic reach grand final of BTS SE Asia event

Fnatic swept TNC Predator on Saturday to reach the grand final of the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia playoffs. Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sundays best-of-th...

Decision on Amarnath yatra after periodic review of COVID-19 situation: J-K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday said the upcoming Amarnath yatra was subject to a periodic review of the COVID-19 situation as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in the conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Th...

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

The CPIM on Saturday demanded that two new sections in the newly promulgated ordinance to provide protection to health workers should be withdrawn as they went against the principle of common law. The Centre, on Wednesday, promulgated an or...

Shops reopen in several Chhattisgarh districts

Shops selling agriculture-related goods, building materials and automobile parts among other things opened on Saturday in many districts of Chhattisgarh except those located in COVID-19 containment zones and inside shopping complexes, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020