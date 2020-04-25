57-year-old constable dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

57-year-old constable dies of COVID-19 in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:34 IST
A 57-year-old police constablewho had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away in Mumbai onSaturday, officials said
The constable was attached to a police station inwestern suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai
A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers,have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far,officials had said earlier in the day.
