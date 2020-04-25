Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST
Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of theaffected people in the state to 7628, a Health departmentstatement said

Simultaneously, 22 people succumbed to the COVID-19disease in the state, taking the death toll so far to 323, itsaid

With 119 patients discharged after recovery, theirnumber rose to 1076 so far, it said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

''83' not coming on OTT platform, makers aiming for theatrical release

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday dismissed reports of the digital premiere for its much-awaited film 83 and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release. The makers had on March 20 announced that the release of the Ranveer Singh-starr...

Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD minister

The NSUI has urged Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to review the reported removal of entrance examination centres of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh ...

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020