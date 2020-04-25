Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deathsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of theaffected people in the state to 7628, a Health departmentstatement said
Simultaneously, 22 people succumbed to the COVID-19disease in the state, taking the death toll so far to 323, itsaid
With 119 patients discharged after recovery, theirnumber rose to 1076 so far, it said.
