Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter-district movement of stranded people begins in Assam

The inter-district movement of people stranded in several parts of state due to lockdown began on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:06 IST
Inter-district movement of stranded people begins in Assam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The inter-district movement of people stranded in several parts of state due to lockdown began on Saturday. According to Assam State Transport Corporation,"Total number of registered applicants through 104 helpline number for inter-district transfer is 41651. Lines were closed on midnight of April 23. Passes will be issued for private vehicles/patients/stranded labourers by respective DCs. ASTC will carry the passengers registered on 104, i.e. those who do not have their own vehicle."

"Initial message has already been sent to all applicants that their request has been accepted and are requested to wait for next message containing the bus and travel details. On the first day, i.e. April 25, about 5000 people will be moving to the neighbouring districts and short distances for which 300 buses will be used. This operation will be done in preferably three days from 25 to 27 April, if needed will be extended further," it added. "Boarding places and deboarding places will be mentioned in the text SMS in boarding ticket/pass along with bus number, Sl No of seat, date and time. Four boarding points have been fixed in Guwahati (ISBT, Adabari, Machkhowa, Paltanbazar). For other district, ASTC bus stands are single boarding point. For Guwahati city 30 ASTC city buses and 200 Uber/ola cabs will be used for movement of passenger within the city," read the press note. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...

AIIMS Nurses Union seeks exemption from Centre's decision to put on hold DA, DR hike

The AIIMS Nurses Union termed the Centres decision of putting on hold increment in dearness allowance DA for employees and dearness relief DR for pensioners due to the coronavirus crisis insensitive, and sought exemption of nursing staff an...

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case in last two days

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020