Inter-district movement of stranded people begins in Assam

The inter-district movement of people stranded in several parts of state due to lockdown began on Saturday. According to Assam State Transport Corporation,"Total number of registered applicants through 104 helpline number for inter-district transfer is 41651. Lines were closed on midnight of April 23. Passes will be issued for private vehicles/patients/stranded labourers by respective DCs. ASTC will carry the passengers registered on 104, i.e. those who do not have their own vehicle."

"Initial message has already been sent to all applicants that their request has been accepted and are requested to wait for next message containing the bus and travel details. On the first day, i.e. April 25, about 5000 people will be moving to the neighbouring districts and short distances for which 300 buses will be used. This operation will be done in preferably three days from 25 to 27 April, if needed will be extended further," it added. "Boarding places and deboarding places will be mentioned in the text SMS in boarding ticket/pass along with bus number, Sl No of seat, date and time. Four boarding points have been fixed in Guwahati (ISBT, Adabari, Machkhowa, Paltanbazar). For other district, ASTC bus stands are single boarding point. For Guwahati city 30 ASTC city buses and 200 Uber/ola cabs will be used for movement of passenger within the city," read the press note. (ANI)