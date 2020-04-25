MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs (MHA) for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on Saturday

The MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notapplicable for the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic,he said

Therefore, the orders issued by the local policeofficials to prevent the spread of coronavirus will remain inforce, he said.