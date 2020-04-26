Left Menu
Naidu slams YSRCP for harassing volunteers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of humiliating and making the volunteers bend in front of them as a mark of surrendering to their political needs.

26-04-2020
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of humiliating and making the volunteers bend in front of them as a mark of surrendering to their political needs. According to a press release of the TDP, Naidu condemned the removal of volunteers, who refused to allow the ruling party leaders to distribute Rs 1,000 cash assistance to the poor families.

Naidu has strongly objected to the removal of Bongu Kartheek and Gopisetti Jhansi just because they didn't listen to YSRCP leaders at Geddatiruwada in Jiyyammavalasa Mandal in Vizianagaram district, according to the press release. "The CM was not taking inspiration from how the Prime Minister was reaching out to all sections in order to prepare the country for the larger threats ahead. On its party, the TDP was playing its part in awareness creation. NTR Trust was distributing 2.5 lakh masks. TDP leaders would be distributing masks to frontline warriors including doctors, nurses and health workers and sanitary workers," reads the release.

"TDP leaders were doing right by holding protests from their homes for the right cause. Rs 5,000 should be paid to each poor family. The government should buy crops. Anna Canteens and insurance should be revived immediately," adds the release. (ANI)

