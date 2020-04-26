Left Menu
Mumbai Police head constable succumbs to coronavirus

A 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police, who was battling coronavirus for past few days, has passed away.

26-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police, who was battling coronavirus for past few days, has passed away. "Mumbai Police regrets to inform you of the sad demise of Head Constable Sandip Surve, aged 52. Shri. Surve had been fighting Coronavirus for the past few days," said Mumbai Police in a tweet.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones," it added. Mumbai had on Saturday confirmed 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the city to 4,870, the state health officials had said. (ANI)

