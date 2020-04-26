Left Menu
Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:49 IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the state's Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday. Deshmukh, guardian minister of Latur district, said the decision was taken as Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The state government has taken a very significant decision and the people should come forward. They should not hide symptoms or avoid getting tested thinking about the high costs of treatment. This decision will help contain the spread of the virus," the Medical Education minister said. Late last month, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said COVID-19 patients would be treated free of cost under the state government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme.

Tope had said 1,000 hospitals would be empaneled under the scheme for this..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

