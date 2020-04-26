Left Menu
COVID-19: 10-day leave for 226 elderly Aurangabad civic staff

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:24 IST
Over 200 staff above the age of 55 of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra have been sent on leave for 10 days to protect them from getting infected with the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid opinions by medical experts that elderly people are more at risk from COVID-19.

"We have sent 226 staff above the age of 55 on leave for 10 days," an AMC official said. As on Sunday, Aurangabad has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 22 have been discharged after recovery and five have lost their lives due to the infection.

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period.

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion.

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.
