Left Menu
Development News Edition

Untimely rain damages paddy crop on 5,000 hectares in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:33 IST
Untimely rain damages paddy crop on 5,000 hectares in AP

At a time when a bumper harvest was expected in the Rabi season, untimely rain in different districts of Andhra Pradesh left paddy crop in over 5,000 hectares damaged, causing distress to farmers. Krishna and East Godavari districts suffered the major damage as partly harvested and also ready to harvest paddy was hit by the sudden rain on Saturday, official sources said.

State Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu reviewed the situation with his department officials on Sunday and also briefed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the preliminary estimates of the damages. "I will discuss the issue at length with the Chief Minister and try to bail out the distressed farmers," Kanna Babu said in a statement.

Besides paddy, maize in over 520 hectares, sesame, tobacco and groundnut crops were also affected in districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Anantapuramu. In all, different crops in over 5,500 hectares were said to be affected, as per preliminary estimates.

The agriculture department officials have been asked to carry out detailed enumeration of the damages..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020