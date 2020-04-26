Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chandan Yatra', 'Akshaya Tritiya' festivals held inside Jagannath temple premises

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:55 IST
'Chandan Yatra', 'Akshaya Tritiya' festivals held inside Jagannath temple premises

'Chandan Yatra' and 'Akshaya Tritiya' rituals marking the beginning of preparations for Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra, which are held outside the Puri temple, were conducted inside the premises of the shrine on Sunday and in absence of devotees in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, who heads the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, had made it clear that these important rituals would be performed by select priests and servitors, and devotees would not be allowed to enter the 12th century shrine adhering to curbs imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the possibility of holding the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath as per schedule on June 23, Deb said a decision in this regard will be taken after the lockdown. The second phase of the nationwide lockdown is slated to end on May 3.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday about organising the Rath Yatra this year, as the centuries-old religious event plunged into uncertainty following the COVID-19 outbreak. 'Akshaya Tritiya' ritual, which heralds the beginning of construction of charriots for the Rath Yatra, is held at 'Rath Khala' outside the temple, while the 'Chandan Yatra' is organised in a sacred tank in Puri.

Both the rituals were performed inside the temple premises by priests and servitors who maintained social distancing norms, said Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a member of the temple managing committee. It was decided that no activities will be undertaken outside the temple premises in view of the ongoing lockdown, but the tradition was maintained by performing these important rituals inside, he said.

'Akshaya Tritiya' rituals were performed at a Mandap in the shrine premises. As for 'Chandan Yatra', images of three deities are floated on a boat in a sacred tank in Puri and is held for 42 days. But this time, the ritual was performed using two huge tubs inside the temple premises, officials said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with COVID-19 -medical director

Britain is now seeing a very definite downward trend in the number of people who are in hospital with the new coronavirus, the national medical director of Englands health service said on Sunday.We now have a very definite trend in reduced ...

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

French energy major Total said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected. Co...

Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors - statement

Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission HRC said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.The decree means that any i...

NYC mayor says he wants roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he hopes to have a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild the city after the coronavirus threat subsides. The mayor, a Democrat, said at a news conference that city leaders hes invited to help pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020