Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker govt commences registration process of NRKs' return

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:03 IST
Ker govt commences registration process of NRKs' return

The Kerala government on Sunday commenced the registration process for bringing back people from the state stranded in various countries once the Centre gives the nod and air services resume. The process was set in motion in line with a recent state government order that the expatriates wishing to return home can register on the website of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department after getting themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtaining a negative certificate, official sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arranging special flights to bring thestrandedIndians, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations. The Centre was also thinking in terms of bringing back non-resident Indians, Vijayan said at a meeting he held with collectors, medical officers and police officials of the 14 districts on Sunday through video conferencing.

Thousands of people were waiting to returnand all measures should be taken keeping this in mind, he said adding theairports should have testing facilities. The quarantine facilities should also be near the airports, he said.

Those with expired visiting visas, the aged, pregnant women, children, critically ill patients, students who have completed their courses and others are among thelarge numbers of people who are waiting to return from foreign countries, especially the Gulf nations. The state government order has specifically mentioned that the registration is for arranging quarantine facilitiesin the state, if necessary, and not for getting any priority on flight bookings.

After the NRKs register themselves, the government would draw up a list on how to bring them back as per priority. There has been a huge demand from the NRKs, settled in various parts of the globe to return to their home state due to the COVID-19 situation.

Once the lockdown is lifted and air services resume, the government is expecting a huge influx of NRKs and Malayalees living in other states to come back to Kerala..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Nirmala Sitaraman's help to bring back Andhra's fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday spoke to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking Centres help to rescue Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown. The CM informed in review meeting that an officer ...

Israeli health minister plans to resign amid virus crisis

Israels embattled health minister on Sunday said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection. Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with COVID-19 -medical director

Britain is now seeing a very definite downward trend in the number of people who are in hospital with the new coronavirus, the national medical director of Englands health service said on Sunday.We now have a very definite trend in reduced ...

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

French energy major Total said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected. Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020