Maharashtra which is most affected by COVID-19, has reported 440 new cases of coronavirus and nineteen deaths on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:32 IST
Maharashtra reports 440 new cases of coronavirus, 19 deaths
Maharashtra which is most affected by COVID-19, has reported 440 new cases of coronavirus and nineteen deaths on Sunday. "440 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking the total number of cases to 8068 and death toll to 342, till date," said Maharashtra Health department.

"112 patients were discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now," it added. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "Unfortunate that two Mumbai police personnel sacrificed their lives in the war against Corona. Government is with both families, financial assistance of Rs 50 Lakhs each will be given to them."

"One member each from the families will get a government job. We will give them whatever help they need," he added. Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 26,917 on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country are inclusive of 5,913 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 826 deaths. At present, there are 20,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

