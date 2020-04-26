HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL100 LDALL VIRUS India records highest one-day rise of coronavirus cases; PM says COVID-19 fight people-driven, cautions against complacency New Delhi: As India recorded the highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country’s fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and this was the only way to overcome the pandemic with the road ahead expected to figure in his discussions with chief ministers. DEL56 LOCKDOWN-PM-CHIEF MINISTERS PM to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown, COVID fight New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

DEL96 HEALTH-VIRUS-LD VARDHAN Situation in India improving, hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). DEL108 VIRUS-LD RSS-BHAGWAT Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: Bhagwat on coronavirus crisis Nagpur: With the country fighting the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said a community cannot be held responsible for the mistakes of few as he exhorted all to help the affected people without any discrimination and cautioned against forces inimical to India's interests taking advantage of the situation.

DEL65 VIRUS-CRPF-CASES 15 CRPF personnel based in Delhi test COVID-19 positive New Delhi: Fifteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in a Delhi-based battalion have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The troops belong to CRPF's 31st battalion in which nine men had tested positive on Thursday, a senior official said.

BOM19 MH-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases in Maha cross 8,000-mark; death toll now 342 Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people were found infected, a health official said. DEL53 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed beyond what Centre permits: Kejriwal New Delhi: The lockdown in Delhi will not be relaxed beyond what the Union home ministry has suggested in its guidelines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday and added that his government's focus is on bringing down COVID-19 infections in the city DEL105 BIZ-LD VIRUS-FINMIN-TAXMEN CBDT initiates inquiry on IRS officers for unsolicited report on funding COVID relief work New Delhi: The CBDT on Sunday said an inquiry is being initiated against 50 IRS officers of the I-T department who have penned an unsolicited report on revenue mobilisation to fund COVID-19 relief measures and made it public without permission.

DEL109 VIRUS-LD CONG Hope PM puts out comprehensive plan to deal with post-lockdown situation at meeting with CMs: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts out a comprehensive and holistic plan as regards the exit strategy for the ongoing lockdown and thereafter, and not just talks homilies during his meeting with chief ministers on Monday. MDS23 AP-LOCKDOWN-SALARIES Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared Amaravati(AP): Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April month's pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL82 LOCKDOWN-AIIMS-BABY His lips turning blue, 15-month-old Abhinandan waits for heart surgery outside AIIMS New Delhi: His 15-month-old son’s lips are turning blue as are his hands but the open heart surgery for which they travelled all the way from Bihar doesn’t look like it is happening anytime soon, and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma is getting desperate. By Nitin Rawat LGD5 VIRUS-DL-HC-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Effectively implement Domestic Violence Act during COVID-19 lockdown: HC to Centre, AAP govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the AAP government to effectively implement provisions of the Domestic Violence Act during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. DEL89 DOPT-3RDLD-APPOINTMENTS Govt gives 3-month extension to Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, effects other bureaucratic changes New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Sunday, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan was given a three-month extension to maintain continuity in the government's coronavirus fight, while Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare was given additional charge of the I&B Ministry.

DEL98 CBI-DHFL-LD YES BANK CBI arrests DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank scam New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility, nearly 50 days after booking them in a case of bribery against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said..