Over 1,500 stranded workers brought to UP

Over 1,500 stranded workers brought to UPPTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:42 IST
Over 1,500 workers stuck in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown were brought to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said. They were brought in 62 buses to the UP border from where they were taken to their destinations, DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said, adding that they were provided with food packets
He said a report about a suspected coronavirus patient, who was proceeding to Fatehpur from Karnal, has been sought from Haryana. He has been hospitalised and his two associates quarantined.
