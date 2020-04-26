Lockdown: Guj Cong seeks special package for skilled labourers

Lockdown: Guj Cong seeks special package for skilled labourersPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:08 IST
The Congress in Gujarat on Sunday demanded a special financial package for labourers and skilled workers who are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus- induced lockdown, which has severely affected their sources of income. In a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani demanded financial protection for masons, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, cobblers, mechanics working in garages, house painters and autorickshaw drivers.
"The state government should release a special package to help these skilled labourers who are facing extreme hardships due to the lockdown," Dhanani stated. "These workers earn around Rs 600 on a good day after working hard. They come in the category of people who earn daily to fulfil their needs, but they are not able to earn for over one month due to the lockdown," he said.
