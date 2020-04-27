Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 108

Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 108, said the State Health Health Department on Monday.

"All the five new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Balasore district," said an official statement from the Health Department.

Of the 108 positive COVID-19 cases, 72 are active cases, 35 have recovered and one death has been reported till now, it further said. (ANI)