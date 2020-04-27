Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 108

Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 108, said the State Health Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-04-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 08:39 IST
Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 108
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 108, said the State Health Health Department on Monday.

"All the five new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Balasore district," said an official statement from the Health Department.

Of the 108 positive COVID-19 cases, 72 are active cases, 35 have recovered and one death has been reported till now, it further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...

Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma

Claudio Ranieri won the hearts of the football world when he took Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, but six years earlier he came to within touching distance of an even more romantic achievement -- a league title with home to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020