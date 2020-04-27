Left Menu
Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises guidelines: Nitish tells PM

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:52 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state isscrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on lockdown,and it will not be possible to bring back students from placeslike Kota until the directions are suitably amended

Participating in a video conference along with chiefministers of other states, Kumar spoke about many stateshaving arranged for return of students from the Rajasthantown, and also made an oblique reference to the pressure fromopposition parties that his government has been facing on theissue

"Our students are not just in Kota but also many otherparts of the country... it would not be possible to bring themback until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we areadhering to suitably," he said.

