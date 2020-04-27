Hailstorm destroys mango worth Rs 60 crore in Malda

Mangoes valued at Rs 60 crore were lost in Malda due to a hailstorm that lashed the district last week, an official said on Monday. Malda of West Bengal is famous for its eclectic varieties of mango and the fruit is grown on more than 31,000 hectares of land across the district.

"The hailstorm has destroyed around 60,000 metric tonnes of mango in the district in two days - on April 19 and 20. The early variety of Langra, Gopalbhog and Lakshmanbhog were hard hit. It's worth around Rs 60 crore," said Rahul Chakraborty, assistant director of the horticulture & food processing department in Malda. The value of mango trade in Malda is estimated at Rs 600 crore a year.

Of the 15 mango producing blocks of the district, orchards in English Bazar, Old Malda, Ratua I and II and Kaliachak II have been affected by the hailstorm, Chakraborty said. Besides Langra, Gopalbhog and Lakshmanbhog, Malda is known for other varieties like Fazli and Khirsapati.

Around 4.5 lakh people of the district are associated with mango business..