Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Narayanasamy after interaction with PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:11 IST
Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Narayanasamy after interaction with PM

A majority of the chief ministers who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wanted the lockdown to continue after May 3 and asked him to adopt a cautious approach while opening it, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said. The chief ministers were unanimous in telling the prime minister that the way the coronavirus is spreading, a "cautious approach" is needed while lifting the lockdown, which they said should continue, but economic activity should also start slowly, Narayanasamy, who participated in the meeting through video-conferencing, said.

"Most chief ministers told the prime minister that the lockdown should continue and that some economic activity should be started slowly. "The chief ministers were unanimous in telling the prime minister that the way the coronavirus is spreading in the country and cases are rising, there should be a cautious approach in opening the lockdown, and the prime minister should take a call on what needs to be done," he said at a press briefing through a video-conference.

Modi held a video-conference with the chief ministers of various states and Union territories on Monday to discuss the situation arising in the country due to COVID-19. As many as nine chief ministers made presentations at the meeting, including Narayanasamy, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Bihar's Nitish Kumar.

The chief ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana also made presentations at the meeting. They said the government should evolve a policy for sending home the migrant workers stranded across the country due to the lockdown.

"The prime minister mentioned about migrant labourers, but he did not give any solution to resolve the issue," Narayanasamy said. He added that Kumar raised the issue of migrants facing problems at many places.

Narayanasamy said the chief ministers demanded that the Centre announce a stimulus package on the lines of the one announced by the UPA government in 2008 for revival of the economy. Asked if Modi gave any assurance on either the lifting of the lockdown or the economic package that the states are demanding, the Congress leader said, "The prime minister did not give any assurance about the package." Narayanasamy added that the chief ministers who spoke at the meeting left it to the Centre to take a decision on lifting the lockdown.

The Puducherry chief minister said he also raised the issue of Indian tourists and students stranded abroad, and urged the government to take steps to bring them back, as they were facing problems in foreign countries. He said the prime minister talked about the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Narayanasamy said Modi lauded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 in his state and also mentioned the work done by the chief ministers of Odisha and Bihar in containing the disease. The government earlier made a presentation on how India has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, with only 786 deaths so far as against the large number of fatalities in many countries.

Narayanasamy said the Centre claimed that the rate of the infection is only one per cent in India, which is much lower compared to many other countries..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal

Bigla-Katushas riders remain fully committed to the Swiss womens cycling team after their title partners withdrew funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Monday. Bigla have been a partner since 2005 but la...

6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry

A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total...

Power Min extends deadline for feedback on draft electricity Bill till Jun 5

The power ministry on Monday extended the deadline for submission of stakeholders comments on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill by four weeks till June 5. The ministry had circulated the draft bill on April 17, 2020 with a deadline to su...

Austria's Kurz pledges less tax for workers, more for multinationals

Austria, which has started easing its coronavirus lockdown, will ensure workers pay less tax and press multinationals to pay more as it seeks to speed up the revival of its economy, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.His government, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020