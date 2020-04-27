Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: ICMR advises States to go for RT-PCR test

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday advised the State governments to go for the RT-PCR test, which "detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:12 IST

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday advised the State governments to go for the RT-PCR test, which "detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual." The advisory with the subject line -- 'Advisory on Rapid Antibody Blood Tests Regarding' -- states: "ICMR advocates that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best use for diagnosis of COVID-19. RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual."

"Several states have procured rapid antibody test kits and on their demand, the ICMR has also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purpose. Some States have raised issues regarding their performance during the testing exercise that they have undertaken." The States are advised by the ICMR to stop using these kits procured from the two companies -- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics -- and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

"ICMR, thereafter, has also evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostic in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite the early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes. In view of this, States are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," the advisory adds. (ANI)

