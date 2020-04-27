Left Menu
Ensure proper protection of those at forefront of fight against COVID-19: Delhi LG to govt, police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:00 IST
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure proper protection for all those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, saying there should be no compromise on their safety. The lieutenant governor advised Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Police Commissioner S N Srivastava to explore local accommodation facilities for front-line workers residing in NCR to reduce interstate movement.

The directions were issued at a meeting to review the arrangements for the enforcement of the lockdown and other measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "Reviewed preparedness & arrangements for enforcement of lockdown & other measures to contain COVID-19 with CS, CP & other senior officers. Directed CS and @DelhiPolice to make sure that all frontline personnel are properly protected. There should be no compromise on their safety," Baijal said in a tweet.

On Sunday, 19 more staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cases at the facility to 59. Also, 33 staffers of Max Hospital in east Delhi's Patparganj, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks, sources said on Monday.

So far, over 25 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the dreaded virus..

