2,831 people detained in Delhi for lockdown violations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:08 IST
Over 100 cases were registered and 2,832 people briefly detained in Delhi on Monday for violating government orders on the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 101 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 2,832 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 215 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 382 movement passes have been issued, police said. Total 40 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. Since March 24, a total of 1,22,838 people have been briefly detained for violating order under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

