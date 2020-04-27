Left Menu
UP: Coronavirus patient dances to 'drive away' infection

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST
COVID-19 is not a serious illness and it can be defeated. This is the message at least a patient in the Bahraich’s Chitaura area has tried to give through a video shot in an isolation ward. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Shrawasti, he can be seen dancing and singing “this is neither a serious illness, nor I am having any problem. As soon as I am discharged, I will go back home”, to which other patients say “wah-wah”. The patient then says, "We will dance to drive away corona, play our mobile phones and no one will stop us." The video has gone viral on social media.

When asked, Bahraich Chief Medical Officer Dr Suresh Singh said the man was in a happy mood and the video was shot by another patient in the ward. “The dance by the COVID-19 patient goes on to prove that those admitted to the isolation ward had no problem,” he said.

