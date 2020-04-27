Left Menu
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 52 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,937 in the state.

27-04-2020
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 52 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,937 in the state. According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, there is a total of 809 active cases in the state.

The state has so far reported a total of 24 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 1,870 of COVID-19 suspected individuals are in isolation ward in the state.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 28,380 (including 21132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

