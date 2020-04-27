UP govt brings back over 12,000 stranded labourers from Haryana

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST
Over 12,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown have been brought back to the state and are now being sent to their home districts, an official said on Monday. Within Uttar Pradesh, the state government is preparing to send nearly 10,000 students stranded in Allahabad to their home districts in a phased manner.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi also said quarantine centres which can hold 15,000 to 25,000 people are being set up in every district. Geo-tagging will be used, he said, referring to a process which could help keep tabs on the location of those in quarantine.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued directives that labourers belonging to UP, who are working in other states and have completed 14 days in quarantine, should be brought back," Awasthi said. He said 2,224 labourers were brought back from Haryana in 82 buses on Saturday and 9,992 more returned in 328 buses the next day. “Now these labourers are being sent to their home districts in 394 buses," he added.

They will spend 14 days quarantine. On Sunday, the buses with the migrant labourers arrived at UP’s borders in Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Mathura and Bulandshahr border.

Awasthi said students preparing for their competitive exams in Allahabad will be sent to their home districts on 300 buses in a phased manner. The state transport department buses will leave Allahabad from three places. Separate arrangements have been made for boys and girls.

He said if other state governments want to take back their students from Allahabad, the UP government will give permission. Awasthi special nodal officers to deal with the spread of coronavirus have been deployed in 18 districts.

The chief minister reviewed the work of nodal officers posted in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi on Monday. Awasthi said the COVID-19 situation has improved in the state. Infection and mortality rate per 10 lakh population are much better than other states," he claimed.

Uttar Pradesh had reported nearly 2,000 cases by Monday evening. Thirty-one people have died so far, according to a health department official. PTI NAV AQS ASH ASH.

