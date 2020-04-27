Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala favours partial lockdown till May 15

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:53 IST
Kerala favours partial lockdown till May 15

The Kerala government favoured 'partial' coronovirus lockdown in the state till May 15 and sought aspecial financial package from the Centre for various sectors, including rehabilitation of expatriates who wish to return, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Conveying the state's views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, he has informed Kerala would have a cautious approach on lifting the curbs after May 3 and would favour having a partial lockdown till May 15, Vijayan said here.

The state favoured continuation of restrictions on inter- state and inter-district travel and the ban on public transport till the middle of next month, he told reporters. Vijayan said Chief Secretary Tom Jose represented the state in the virtual meetting held by Modi with chief ministers since it was informed that Kerala may not get a chance to speakat the meeting due to paucity of time.

In a telephonic conversation with Shah, he suggested a national policy on lockdown that also caters to state-specific and regional needs. The state would prefer having a partial lockdown till May 15 and then review the lockdown based on the COVID situation then. The state is of the opinion that, in districts where no cases are reported in the previous week, relaxations on public movement and public transport can be partially allowed by adhering to all safety precautions, he added.

Informing the Centre that the state had already suffered a loss of Rs 80,000 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 due to the lockdown, it sought a special financial package. "If the situation does not improve, we will suffer more loss. Hotel and restaurant sector has suffered a loss of around Rs 20,000 crore. Fisheries and IT sectors have reported heavy job loss. We need a special financial package...," Vijayan said.

The package was also meant for rehabilitating large number of non-resident Keralites expected to return from abroad and the Centre has been requested to book flight tickets for those expats who have low income, students and those who have lost their jobs due to lockdown, the chief minister said. "What steps we are going to take we will decide on May 3", Vijayan said, replying to a question.

The state also sought for operation of non-stop trains for facilitating the return of stranded guest workers to their natives place in a phased manner. With the state deciding on ramping up tests, Kerala has urged the Centre to provideadequate diagnostic kits.

"The price of the personal protection equipment kits are increasing along with the number of persons to be tested. We have requested the centre to take up the responsibility to gather the testing kits and distribute it among the states," Vijayan said. He also wanted the Centre to ensure quality quarantine facilities for healthcare workers from Kerala who have tested positive for COVID-19 while working in other states.

"We have requested the respective chief ministers of those states to provide quality quarantine centres for them and apprised the Prime Minister also about it," Vijayan said. He said the mobile app 'Arogya Setu' brought out by the Centre lacked data from Kerala and it had been brought to the attention of the Centre.

Vijayan also wanted small-scale traders to be provided with a loan of Rs two to Rs five lakh and the interest burden borne by the Centre. Kerala has 123 active COVID-19 cases, while 355 have been cured. At least 20,301 peopleare under observation, including over 489 in various hospitals.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

22 lakh food packets distributed among needy by Noida authority so far

Twenty-two lakh cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy during 29 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Avinash Tripathy, Officer on Special Duty OSD, Noida authority, on Monday. Tripathi said the community kitche...

Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo. The clubs most recent sponsor Q...

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020