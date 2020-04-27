Left Menu
92 AP stranded fishermen rescued

PTI | Machili | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:02 IST
92 AP stranded fishermen rescued
As many as 92 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh were stranded in their boats near an island off Krishna District due to rough sea conditions and were rescued on Monday, officials said. The fishermen had set out from Chennai on April 24 to Srikakulam and got stuck near Edurumondi island in view of rough weather on Monday.

Officials brought them to the shores and accommodated in a government high school in Edurumondi village. They would be allowed to return to their native places after the weather became normal, Machilipatnam Revenue Division Officer N S K Khaja Vali said.

