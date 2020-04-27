92 AP stranded fishermen rescued

92 AP stranded fishermen rescuedPTI | Machili | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:47 IST
As many as 92 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh were stranded in their boats near an island off Krishna District due to rough sea conditions and were rescued on Monday, officials said. The fishermen had set out from Chennai on April 24 to Srikakulam and got stuck near Edurumondi island in view of rough weather on Monday.
Officials brought them to the shores and accommodated in a government high school in Edurumondi village. They would be allowed to return to their native places after the weather became normal, Machilipatnam Revenue Division Officer N S K Khaja Vali said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Vizianagaram
- Srikakulam
- Krishna District
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Combating COVID-19: One person in Andhra Pradesh to get 3 masks
Andhra Pradesh: Red zone extended for 28 more days in Srikalahasti
Removal of Ramesh Kumar as Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner is against Constitution: TDP chief
12 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 432
GMR Airports gets LoA for development and operations at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh