Gehlot's 15 suggestions to PM Modi to cope with COVID-19 crisis -- Rs 1 lakh cr grant to states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday forwarded a 15-point suggestion, including a grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to states, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers of the states to discuss the situation created by coronavirus in the country. He sought suggestions in writing from the chief ministers who did not get the chance to speak during the interaction.

In the video conference, the prime minister hailed the Rajasthan chief minister for his initiatives to combat the deadly virus, a statement issued by the government said. In his 15-point suggestion, Gehlot reiterated his demand of grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to the states, saying their revenue collections have drastically come down due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said population, impact of the pandemic or a parameter set by the GST council can be the ground to determine the grant to a state. Gehlot said to help the farmers, the 25 per cent limit of procurement on minimum support price should be raised to 50 per cent (of the produce).

For the revival of industries, the Centre should announce incentives to boost trade, he said. A central government scheme for the payment of wages to labourers, a national scheme to facilitate migrant labourers stuck in different states in reaching their homes, reopening of inter-state supply chain, autonomy to states to decide on criteria for economic and industrial actives as per the circumstances of the state, centralised purchase of medical equipments for states were among the other suggestions.