77 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count at 2,262

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,262 in Rajasthan, with 77 new positive cases reported on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:59 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,262 in Rajasthan, with 77 new positive cases reported on Monday. According to the state health department, of all the fresh cases reported -- 25 were in Jaipur, 11 in Jodhpur, 10 in Jhalawar, 8 in Tonk, 7 each in Kota and Chittorgarh, 3 in Nagour, 2 in Bhilwara and 1 each in Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Pali and Udaipur.

The state also reported 9 new deaths, taking the total toll to 50. The total COVID-19 cases in the country soared to 28,380 with 1,463 new cases and 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening. (ANI)

