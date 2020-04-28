Left Menu
Central teams tour parts of East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri to asses COVID-19 situation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:54 IST
The inter- ministerial central teams on COVID-19 assessment in West Bengal on Monday toured several areas of East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri districts to take stock of the situation at hospitals and oversee the implementation of lockdown norms. The team in Kolkata, led by senior bureaucrat Apurba Chandra, went to Tamluk, Haldia and Paskura in East Midnapore district.

It visited the Baroma Covid Hospital, Paskura, District Hospital in Tamluk and S D Hospital in Haldia. "At all the three hospitals, the team met senior officials and hospital superintendents. They took stock of the situation, inquired about minute details and data of the patients," a state government official said.

In Jalpaiguri district, the central team led by senior official Vineet Joshi, visited various hospitals and quarantine centres. "They visited COVID-19 hospitals at Rajganj and Biswa Bangla Sports Centre and a few quarantine centres," another official said.

Joshi, while speaking to reporters, later, said in several areas, people were not adhering to lockdown norms. There has been a war of words between the West Bengal government and the Centre over the arrival of the two central teams in the state to assess the coronavirus situation.

The teams have visited several hospitals and hotspot areas in the past couple of days to look into the state's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak..

