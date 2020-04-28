Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 'Yamraj' walks the roads of Rajam town, warns people to stay at home

The administration in Rajam town has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among the residents about the novel coronavirus threat.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:11 IST
Yamraj walks the streets of Rajam town to raise awareness about Covid-19 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The administration in Rajam town has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among the residents about the novel coronavirus threat. The local police has engaged scouts and guides students to help in this campaign by performing as Yamraj, the God of Death, his assistants and the coronavirus to create awareness among the people.

On Tuesday, as part of these efforts, a student dressed as Yamraj, walked the streets reminding people to stay indoors. The coronavirus demon also accompanied Yamraj.

They raised slogans and warned the people to stay at home and take necessary precautions amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus threat. The campaign was carried in the town after four people in the district were found to be infected by the deadly virus two days ago. Before this, Srikakulam district was considered a green zone. (ANI)

