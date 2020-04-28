Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:00 p.m.

Indians still in Wuhan say asymptomatic cases raise fears of second wave of coronavirus. 2:56 p.m.

Mumbai cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave, in view of the deaths of three policemen in the last three days due to COVID-19 disease. 2:53 p.m.

Corporates to donate COVID-19 testing machines to MP government. 2:48 p.m.

Centre should exercise care while procuring equipment to fight COVID-19, BSP president Mayawati says. 2:35 p.m.

Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for the coronavirus. 2:32 p.m.

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai says. 2:29 p.m.

BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. 2:18 p.m.

UK to hold a minute's silence for COVID-19 healthcare victims. 2:12 p.m.

Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber, says industrialist Sajjan Jindal. 2:01 p.m.

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, majority of them linked to foreign workers. 1:58 p.m.

The 73-year-old mother and wife of a police constable have tested positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai, official says. 1:44 p.m.

Hazur Sahib Gurudwara on alert as eight pilgrims contract COVID-19. 1:37 p.m.

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive. 1:07 p.m.

Over 2 million people download contact tracing app in Australia. 12:47 p.m.

China says it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms. 12:40 p.m.

Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections rises to 520 in the state. 12:05 p.m.

Kumartuli idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga puja organisers from abroad cancel orders. 12:01 p.m.

Eighty two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally touches 1,259. 11:24 a.m.

A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, has tested positive for the COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus. 11:23 a.m.

Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19. 11:16 a.m.

Two people test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district in UP. 11:14 a.m.

A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at security personnel trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city. 11:11 a.m. Loss of smell may indicate mild to moderate COVID-19, study says.

11:05 a.m. ITI develops protective device for frontline health professionals.

10:59 a.m. 1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew and lockdown norms and fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was collected, officials say.

10:58 a.m. People who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility, the Union Health ministry says.

10:56 a.m. Six Thailand nationals, arrested for violating visa norms and were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a government hospital in Erode were discharged and shifted to Chennai prison, police say.

10:22 a.m. Extremists are taking advantage of global COVID-19 lockdowns to recruit youths online, UN chief Antonio Guterres says.

10:21 a.m. Beijing is set to shut coronavirus special hospital after clearing all cases.

9:37 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 934 in country as cases climb to 29,435, Union Health Ministry says.

8:59 a.m. US President Donald Trump says the country is doing 'very serious' investigation against China.