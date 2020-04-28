Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:19 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:00 p.m.

Indians still in Wuhan say asymptomatic cases raise fears of second wave of coronavirus. 2:56 p.m.

Mumbai cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave, in view of the deaths of three policemen in the last three days due to COVID-19 disease. 2:53 p.m.

Corporates to donate COVID-19 testing machines to MP government. 2:48 p.m.

Centre should exercise care while procuring equipment to fight COVID-19, BSP president Mayawati says. 2:35 p.m.

Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for the coronavirus. 2:32 p.m.

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai says. 2:29 p.m.

BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. 2:18 p.m.

UK to hold a minute's silence for COVID-19 healthcare victims. 2:12 p.m.

Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber, says industrialist Sajjan Jindal. 2:01 p.m.

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, majority of them linked to foreign workers. 1:58 p.m.

The 73-year-old mother and wife of a police constable have tested positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai, official says. 1:44 p.m.

Hazur Sahib Gurudwara on alert as eight pilgrims contract COVID-19. 1:37 p.m.

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive. 1:07 p.m.

Over 2 million people download contact tracing app in Australia. 12:47 p.m.

China says it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms. 12:40 p.m.

Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections rises to 520 in the state. 12:05 p.m.

Kumartuli idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga puja organisers from abroad cancel orders. 12:01 p.m.

Eighty two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally touches 1,259. 11:24 a.m.

A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, has tested positive for the COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus. 11:23 a.m.

Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19. 11:16 a.m.

Two people test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district in UP. 11:14 a.m.

A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at security personnel trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city. 11:11 a.m. Loss of smell may indicate mild to moderate COVID-19, study says.

11:05 a.m. ITI develops protective device for frontline health professionals.

10:59 a.m. 1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew and lockdown norms and fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was collected, officials say.

10:58 a.m. People who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility, the Union Health ministry says.

10:56 a.m. Six Thailand nationals, arrested for violating visa norms and were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a government hospital in Erode were discharged and shifted to Chennai prison, police say.

10:22 a.m. Extremists are taking advantage of global COVID-19 lockdowns to recruit youths online, UN chief Antonio Guterres says.

10:21 a.m. Beijing is set to shut coronavirus special hospital after clearing all cases.

9:37 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 934 in country as cases climb to 29,435, Union Health Ministry says.

8:59 a.m. US President Donald Trump says the country is doing 'very serious' investigation against China.

Latest News

ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion dollar loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. This includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and ...

Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shift...

World Bank signs $40 million loan deal to help Bhutan undertake reform program

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank today signed a 40 million budget support loan agreement to help Bhutan undertake a comprehensive reform program to enhance its fiscal management and realize its development goals. The agreem...

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment PPE provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India As t...
