Over 70 buses ferry stranded students to Raipur from Kota

More than seventy five buses ferrying stranded students reached Raipur from Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday amid the nationwide lockdown.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:55 IST
Over 70 buses ferry stranded students to Raipur from Kota
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

More than seventy five buses ferrying stranded students reached Raipur from Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday amid the nationwide lockdown. These students were provided meals during their journey. The rapid testing and thermal testing were also conducted once they reached the destination.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus, these students will be put under quarantine facility for 14 days. Also, the state government has started listing the number of labourers stuck across the country. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday assured that soon arrangements will be made to bring back labourers and more students stranded in several states. (ANI)

