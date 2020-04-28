Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shifted to a state-run hospital for further treatment, he said.

In a circular, Additional Chief Secretary (Services), General Administration, Sitaram Kunte, stated that the Mantralaya would remain closed on April 29 and 30 for sanitisation. The general administration department has announced to undertake sanitisation work in the entire building, the official added.

Mantralaya is currently working with thin attendance in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown..