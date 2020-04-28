Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mortal remains of seven from the Gulf reach Kerala

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:37 IST
Mortal remains of seven from the Gulf reach Kerala

The remains of seven people who died in the Gulf countries were airlifted from Dubai by a cargo flight which arrived here Tuesday, ending the uncertainty over bringing back the bodies of those who died following non-Covid-19 reasons. Airport sources said the flight reached the airport by around noon.

The bodies include natives of Kerala, one each of people from Goa and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. "Karipur in among the few airports where cargo flights are operating in South India.

This is the reason why the bodies of those belonging to Goa and Sivaganga and other parts of Kerala have all been brought here for onward transport to respective destinations by road," an airport official said. "As per information received from the airport, the bodies are of John Johannan of Kollam, David Shamy of Punnakkal, Kannur, Sathyan of Cheranelloor, Thrissur, O C Mathai and Sijo Joy, both of Pathanamthitta, Sreenivasan of Sivaganga and Henrick D Soza of South Goa," said Thomas, Assistant Sub Inspector, Special Branch CID, Malappuram.

Special passes have been issued to ambulances to transport the bodies to their destinations after the formalities at the airport are over, a senior police officer said. There had been some confusion on bringing back the bodies from the Gulf region for about a week for want of clearance from the embassy authorities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week seeking his intervention in ensuring that bodies of Keralites, who die in Gulf countries due to no non COVID-19 reasons, should be broughtto the state without any delay forenabling family members to perform their last rites. Vijayan also wanted Modi to direct Indian Embassies to issue necessary clearances without seeking individual approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs and avoid any delay.

The mortal remains are now being broughtin cargo planes as passenger flights are not being operated due to the COVID-19 lockdown.PTI Corr UD BN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. The government has said strict curbs put in place seven ...

Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada

Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V.onTuesday announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar toNeulasta pegfilgrastim, in CanadaFulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease theincidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia,in patie...

Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA

Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50 per cent capacity, the inter-ministerial central team sent to Gujarat has found, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020