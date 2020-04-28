Left Menu
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past five days, a senior health official said on Tuesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases is 10, the official said.

Two people have died of COVID-19. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2. "Of the 282 samples sent for testing on Tuesday, 156 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. Four active cases from Una, two cases each from Chamba and Hamirpur and one case each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and the Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far. Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. PTI DJI TDS TDS

