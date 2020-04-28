Left Menu
SA Post Office announces separation of paydays to avoid crowding

All other grants will be paid from the sixth of every month, SAPO said in a statement on Tuesday.

Updated: 28-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:19 IST
“There are no separate pay dates or times for the elderly and other types of grants at mobile pay points,” said SAPO. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The elderly and persons with disabilities, who receive their monthly social grants from the South African Post Office (SAPO), will from May receive their monies from the fourth day of the month.

"The Post Office also advises beneficiaries not to make a balance enquiry on the first day of the month, as their grant will only become available on the dates mentioned above and the balance enquiry may incur unnecessary bank charges," said SAPO.

Beneficiaries are allowed one free balance enquiry during each pay cycle.

Acting SAPO chief executive, Ivumile Nongogo, said the separation of paydays is designed to avoid crowding, in accordance with government guidelines for avoiding the spread of COVID-19.

Payments at mobile cash pay points begin from 7 May 2020.

"There are no separate pay dates or times for the elderly and other types of grants at mobile pay points," said SAPO.

Post Office branches will be open on 2 May to assist with issues such as SASSA card replacements and PIN resets. In the meantime, Postbank's call centre can be reached on 0800 53 54 55 for advice on issues such as PIN resets.

The Post Office said should beneficiaries not be able to withdraw on the dates when their grants become available, they should not panic as the money will be in the SASSA card and available at any time for purchases over the till and all ATMs.

"If you do not withdraw your grant on the first day, you will help to avoid overcrowding during payments."

SASSA beneficiaries, who access their grants at the Post Office, do not pay any transaction fees or bank charges and receive their grant in full. The SASSA card is also a fully functional debit card, and all debit card transactions at the till are free with no transaction fees.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

