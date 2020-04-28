Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Guv tests negative for coronavirus

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:14 IST
AP Guv tests negative for coronavirus

Amaravati, April 28 (PTI): After four of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday tested negative for the virus, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said. At the daily media briefing on Covid-19 along with Information Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy, the Special Chief Secretary said the First Lady also tested negative.

The Governor's Chief Security Officer, a staff nurse and two attendants in the Raj Bhavan tested positive two days ago. Following this, the Governor and his spouse were also screened and the tests showed no infection.

The Special Chief Secretary said, in all 31 frontline medical staff contracted the disease across the state in the last few days. "There are 12 doctors, 12 nursing staff, two pharmacists and five sanitation staff tested positive and are under treatment," he added.

Referring to the spurt in coronavirus cases in the state in the last few days, Jawahar Reddy said it was due to local transmission. "About 80-90 per cent of the new cases are from the containment clusters.

Of the 82 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 75 are from the old clusters and only seven are in the new. We are investigating the cause of the disease spread in these new clusters," he said.

He, however, said there was no cause for concern as the 'positivity rate' was just 1.57 per cent as against the national average of 4.13 per cent. Also, the cases doubling time was 9.8 days in AP compared to 8.5 days in the country.

"More number of positive cases are surfacing as we are conducting higher number of tests. We have also stepped up community surveillance in the COVID-19 affected clusters and hence more cases are getting detected," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

With 1,504 tests per million population, Andhra Pradesh was leading all states in the country in conducting the COVID-19 tests, the Special Chief Secretary said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME DBV BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus probably circulating in Yemen, UN says, amid funding shortage

There is a very real probability the new coronavirus is circulating in Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, warning that an aid funding shortfall would compromise efforts to combat the virus in one of the most vulnerable countries. Th...

Nirav Modi set for remote extradition trial from May 11 in UK court

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in custody until May 11, when his five-day trial ...

Italian bond yields fall but hold near two-week highs

Italian government bond yields continued to fall on Tuesday, reflecting investor relief that the country had avoided a ratings downgrade and had laid out plans to re-open the economy, even as analysts expressed caution about the outlook. De...

POCO readies operations to meet 'pent-up demand' after lockdown

POCO, which was spun off from Xiaomi as a separate entity, is focussing on strengthening various parts of its business, including RD and testing, as it gears up to tap into the pent-up demand for smartphones after the lockdown ends. POCO, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020