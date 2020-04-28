Left Menu
Six drug peddlers held in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:19 IST
Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday after narcotic substances were recovered from their possession in Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ranjit Singh and Kewal Singh were arrested and six grams of heroin was recovered from their possession at Barrian in Udhampur district, a police spokesperson said.

He said another peddler, Amar Shah, was arrested near his house and seven grams of heroin was seized from him. Arun Dev Thakur and Talib Hussain were arrested along with five grams of heroin each after they were intercepted by a police party when they were on their way to Katra town on a motorcycle at Sulla Naka in Reasi district, the spokesperson said.

Police also arrested Parvez Ahmad after 300 grams of charas was recovered from him at Siarh Baba near Talwara in Reasi, the spokesperson said. All the six peddlers were booked in separate NDPS cases, he said.

