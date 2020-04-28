Earthquake hits Himachal's Chamba district 

Earthquake hits Himachal's Chamba districtPTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:23 IST
An earthquake measuring four on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday. No loss of life or property was reported. "The earthquake was recorded at 12:17 pm today," said Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh
The epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 19 kilometres in the northeast of Chamba, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas including Kangra district
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Chamba district
- Manmohan Singh
- Kangra district
ALSO READ
97 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh extends curfew to May 3
COVID-19: Spitting in public places prohibited in Himachal Pradesh
Journalist tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh
COVID-19: 2 more test positive, total cases climbs to 36 in Himachal Pradesh