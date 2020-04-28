Left Menu
RBI employees' contribute over Rs 7 crores to PM-CARES Fund

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that its employees have contributed Rs 7.30 crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that its employees have contributed Rs 7.30 crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. "The employees have decided to contribute one or more days' salary to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19," said RBI.

"The total contribution from the employees amounting to Rs 7.30 crore is being remitted to the PM-CARES Fund," it added. On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM CARES Fund, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 29,974 (including 22010 active cases, 7027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

