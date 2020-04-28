Left Menu
Rajasthan govt discriminating against Dalits, tribals: Meghwal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST
Rajasthan govt discriminating against Dalits, tribals: Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday accused the Rajasthan government of discriminating against Dalits and tribal people by appeasing one community. He said reports of discrimination in distribution of ration from many areas raise doubts on the government's intention.

"The state government is not only discriminating but also filing cases against BJP's public representatives and activists who exposed it," Meghwal told reporters through video conferencing. The minister, who hails from Rajasthan, said 100 nursing workers collectively resigned in Jhalawar, which shows the "flaws" in the policies of the state government and alleged it is not taking care of health workers at a time when the services should be doing better.

Meghwal said the Narendra Modi-led government will "turn the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity for employment". The government will create new employment opportunities through schemes such as 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', he said, adding the Centre has made available wheat to the state in sufficient quantity and more will be given, if required.

