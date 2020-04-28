Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:12 IST
Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of negative samples from Muzaffarnagar now stands at 1,058, said DM Selva Kumari J.

Meanwhile, police booked 24 people for violation of lockdown on Tuesday, officials said. So far, cases have been registered against 3,335 people for violation of lockdown, they said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...

IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has ...

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.Further details awaited....

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital to begin its regular online classes for MBBS from May 1

By Joymala Bagchi After one month trial of online classes for MBBS, the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College VMMC attached with Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will begin its regular online classes from May 1.The Urology department will start onli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020