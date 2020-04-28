Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of negative samples from Muzaffarnagar now stands at 1,058, said DM Selva Kumari J.

Meanwhile, police booked 24 people for violation of lockdown on Tuesday, officials said. So far, cases have been registered against 3,335 people for violation of lockdown, they said.